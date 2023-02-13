Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Cut by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for 1.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.91.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.97. 894,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,097. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

