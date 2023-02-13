Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Up to $30.35

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.35, but opened at $31.46. Arcellx shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 11,775 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.25. Analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $214,343.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,673.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,790 shares of company stock valued at $729,411.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,173 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 450,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.