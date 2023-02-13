Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ASC opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.59. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

