Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of ASC opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.59. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
