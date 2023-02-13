Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $54.83 million and $4.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,030,176 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

