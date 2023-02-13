ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 47.5% in January

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

BANX stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.54.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 126,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 88,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

