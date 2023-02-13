ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 47.5% in January

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 2.9 %
BANX stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.54.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.35%.
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
