ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASGN. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.80.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Stock Performance

ASGN stock opened at $91.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. ASGN has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASGN in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 55.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.