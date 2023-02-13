Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 90 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

ABBV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.24. 654,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,475. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day moving average is $148.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.