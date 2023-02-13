Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.97. 3,232,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,828,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $481.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

