Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $28.12. 3,345,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,705,352. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.