Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $100.69. 485,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

