Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,380 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,917. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.