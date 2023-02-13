Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 477 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,201,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,205,000 after acquiring an additional 174,361 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.30 on Monday, hitting $244.37. 534,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

