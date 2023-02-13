Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 32.1% in January

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($67.92) to GBX 6,000 ($72.12) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.06) to GBX 5,000 ($60.10) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,606.00.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 0.6 %

ASHTY traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.26. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $296.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average of $223.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

