AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 4.1%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 176,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,377,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASTS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. Research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 36,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $200,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at $218,702. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 68.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 10.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

