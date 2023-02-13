AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a £101 ($121.41) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.28) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($129.82) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($141.84) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £117.25 ($140.94).

LON:AZN opened at £113.56 ($136.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is £107.56. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,287 ($99.62) and a 52 week high of £118.86 ($142.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £175.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,847.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 162.80 ($1.96) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 269.85%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

