AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a £101 ($121.41) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.28) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($129.82) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($141.84) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £117.25 ($140.94).
AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3 %
LON:AZN opened at £113.56 ($136.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is £111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is £107.56. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,287 ($99.62) and a 52 week high of £118.86 ($142.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £175.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,847.62.
AstraZeneca Increases Dividend
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.