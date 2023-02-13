ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Trading Up 23.1%

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) was up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,133,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 183,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

ATAC Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$17.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ATAC Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATAC Resources

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

