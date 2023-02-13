AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.7% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.09. 2,322,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,770,965. The company has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

