AT&T (T) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AT&T (NYSE: T):

1/30/2023 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2023 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $24.00 to $25.00.

1/25/2023 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

1/24/2023 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

1/5/2023 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2022 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2022 – AT&T had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2022 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,826,793. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

