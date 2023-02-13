Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Down 60.4% in January

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the January 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Augusta Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS AUGG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 29,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,082. Augusta Gold has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
