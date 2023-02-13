Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Down 60.4% in January

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the January 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS AUGG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 29,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,082. Augusta Gold has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

