Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Short Interest Up 38.6% in January

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avalon Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,503,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avalon Acquisition by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AVAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,130. Avalon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

