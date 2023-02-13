Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Update

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 559,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 680,016 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,895,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 429,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 3.4 %

About Aveanna Healthcare

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.00.

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.