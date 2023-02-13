Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.80 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $3.80, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.08 earnings per share.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CAR traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.50. 731,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $327.80.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,150 shares of company stock worth $9,816,032. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.