AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,700 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 360,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AVITA Medical by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AVITA Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

RCEL traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. 89,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,700. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 93.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

AVITA Medical, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

