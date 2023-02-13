Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Axtel Trading Down 66.7 %
Axtel stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Axtel has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
About Axtel
