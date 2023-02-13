Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.93. 2,248,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,502,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Azul by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 140.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 231.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading

