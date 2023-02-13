Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €46.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGX. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Kion Group Price Performance

FRA KGX opened at €37.36 ($40.17) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.83. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($87.98).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

