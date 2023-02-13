Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $138.99

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $138.99, but opened at $145.57. Baidu shares last traded at $146.36, with a volume of 1,595,529 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Baidu Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Articles

