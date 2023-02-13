Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Update

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,806,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bantec Price Performance

Shares of BANT stock traded down 0.00 on Monday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 59,173,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,054,082. Bantec has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.00.

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc is a product and service company, which engages in providing product procurement, distribution, and logistics services through its subsidiary. The firm is also involved in the distribution of advanced low altitude UAV systems, services, and products. The company was founded on June 26, 1972 and is headquartered in Little Falls, NJ.

