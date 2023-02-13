Barclays Initiates Coverage on Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Full Truck Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Down 5.0 %

YMM stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 0.01. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.