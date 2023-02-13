Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTDPY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.66) to GBX 461 ($5.54) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.81) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Barratt Developments to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.00.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

