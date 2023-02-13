Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
