Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

