Beaumont Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 503,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,845 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 12.5% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,452.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $28.85.

