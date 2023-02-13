Beaumont Capital Management LLC Invests $565,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.56. 23,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average is $124.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

