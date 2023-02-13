Beaumont Capital Management LLC Sells 2,468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.1% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 145,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $60.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.