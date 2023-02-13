Beaumont Capital Management LLC Sells 734 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,631,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.24. 3,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,133. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $51.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18.

