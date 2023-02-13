Beaumont Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $94.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.31. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.