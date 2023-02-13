Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in January

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,528,600 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 12,858,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,488.7 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

BJCHF stock remained flat at $0.78 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Beijing Capital International Airport has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

About Beijing Capital International Airport

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

