Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BDC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Belden Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BDC stock opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Belden by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

