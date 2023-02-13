Beldex Price Reaches $0.0354 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Beldex has a total market cap of $142.40 million and $2.23 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.60 or 0.06905777 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00080221 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00028856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00059992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024762 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars.

