Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Belite Bio Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of BLTE traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.50. 33,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 757,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

