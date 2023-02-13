Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,522 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,167 ($26.05) to GBX 2,522 ($30.32) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLWYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bellway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.73) to GBX 2,700 ($32.46) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Stock Performance

BLWYF remained flat at $18.30 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

About Bellway

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.