Berenberg Bank Increases Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 770

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 645 ($7.75) to GBX 770 ($9.26) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 660 ($7.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.61) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.44) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 658.17 ($7.91).

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of Lancashire stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 615 ($7.39). The stock had a trading volume of 125,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,760. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 670 ($8.05). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 632.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 555.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

