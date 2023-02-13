Beta Finance (BETA) Price Reaches $0.0902 on Top Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $58.35 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

