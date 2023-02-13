BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BGCP traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

