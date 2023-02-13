Biechele Royce Advisors Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Biechele Royce Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 957.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,523 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,782.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 447,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 424,097 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.