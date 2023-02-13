BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
BIMI International Medical Stock Performance
Shares of BIMI International Medical stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $1.41. 27,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,103. BIMI International Medical has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.
BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 326.27% and a negative net margin of 210.40%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BIMI International Medical
BIMI International Medical Company Profile
BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIMI International Medical (BIMI)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.