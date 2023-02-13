BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BIMI International Medical Stock Performance

Shares of BIMI International Medical stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $1.41. 27,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,103. BIMI International Medical has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 326.27% and a negative net margin of 210.40%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of BIMI International Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.