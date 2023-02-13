BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.18. The company had a trading volume of 279,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.20. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $189.07.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioNTech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.