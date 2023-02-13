BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the January 15th total of 953,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 411,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BioSig Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. 484,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,933. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. BioSig Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 18,074.21% and a negative return on equity of 380.63%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BSGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioSig Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial reduced their target price on BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

