Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Reaches $2.22 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $353.91 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00199897 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00072513 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001222 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

