Bitcoiva (BCA) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $13.09 or 0.00060299 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $210.11 million and approximately $106,068.49 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.35 or 0.00572626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00185809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000879 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 13.47785073 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $226,436.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.